Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issues Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 22,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $31.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Qumu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qumu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

