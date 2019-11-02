Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 259,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.47 million.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

