Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. 561,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 20,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,129,141.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

