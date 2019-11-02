Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €500.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €592.00 ($688.37).

Rational stock traded up €14.50 ($16.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €697.00 ($810.47). 22,346 shares of the company traded hands. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €648.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €610.64.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

