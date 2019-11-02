Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,871.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $423,864.00 and approximately $6,871.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00217313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01413181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

