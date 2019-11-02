Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PREKF opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.