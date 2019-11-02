Ready Capital (RC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 142,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $722.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.69. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

