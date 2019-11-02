RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RealPage by 487.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RealPage by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $61.51 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other RealPage news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $11,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,434,422.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 61,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $3,799,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,667 shares of company stock worth $43,937,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.