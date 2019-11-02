RealTract Trading 13% Higher This Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, RealTract has traded 13% higher against the dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $59,248.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00217227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.01408520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

