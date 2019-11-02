Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,698.13 ($87.52).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,550 ($72.52) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 5,921 ($77.37) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,239. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,796 ($88.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($75.92) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,032.41). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

