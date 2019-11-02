Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 704 ($9.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 711 ($9.29) target price (up previously from GBX 673 ($8.79)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 685.50 ($8.96).

Shares of Redrow stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 605 ($7.91). 843,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 579.95.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total value of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

