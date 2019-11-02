Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 417,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,100,000 after buying an additional 403,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after buying an additional 162,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,637,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

