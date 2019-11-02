Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.20.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.80. 287,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,118. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $677,922.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,105.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 262,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 73,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

