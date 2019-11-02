Rene Jacobsen Sells 1,600 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $57,330.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $59,760.00.

ABM opened at $36.46 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.63.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.96.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

