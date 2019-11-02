Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 592,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $191,812.50. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $413,462.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,500. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 711,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.04. 91,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,662. The stock has a market cap of $519.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.