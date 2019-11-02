Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Phelan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE GSY opened at C$60.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.53. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$30.42 and a 12-month high of C$60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.73 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

