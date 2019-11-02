Research Analysts Offer Predictions for XPO Logistics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $90.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

