Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on REZI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:REZI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 376,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 186,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

