Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,382,000 after buying an additional 130,209 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after buying an additional 325,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after buying an additional 570,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.00. 453,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,170. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $140.95 and a twelve month high of $241.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,747. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

