Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,281 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $163,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. 7,453,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

