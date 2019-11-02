Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,169 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,169 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $41,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 35.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 26.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of YUM traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,503. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

