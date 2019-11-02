Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 78,155 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,155 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CMS Energy by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 133,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 633,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,700 shares of company stock worth $5,108,618. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $63.34. 1,520,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

