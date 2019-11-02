Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,928 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.45% of Revance Therapeutics worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 428,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 166.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,039,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 336,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.14. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

