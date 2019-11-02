Reviewing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Power Integrations (OTCMKTS:POWI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ascent Solar Technologies does not pay a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25

Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.30 -$16.04 million N/A N/A Power Integrations $415.95 million 6.56 $69.98 million $2.14 43.49

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,299.58% N/A -133.54% Power Integrations 14.50% 9.64% 8.55%

Summary

Power Integrations beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

