Reviewing Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) & PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (NYSE:PBCO)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.63 $2.79 billion $0.48 11.73 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 2.23 $3.40 million N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 13.02% 4.37% 0.28% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 16.68% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2 7 5 0 2.21 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus target price of $326.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5,699.29%. Given Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Scotland Group is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.