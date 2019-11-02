Reviewing Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NASDAQ:PAI)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 35.76% 8.57% 4.35% Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solar Senior Capital and Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $39.81 million 7.13 $13.81 million $1.41 12.54 Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index and the Barclays U.S. Credit Index. Western Asset Income Fund was formed on March 22, 1973 and is domiciled in the United States.

