Reviewing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Nielsen (NASDAQ:NLSN)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -7.09% 3.63% 1.44% Nielsen -10.70% 18.97% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 6 1 3.00 Nielsen 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus price target of $79.04, indicating a potential upside of 54.23%. Nielsen has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Nielsen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Nielsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $204.27 million 5.54 -$47.27 million $0.34 150.74 Nielsen $6.52 billion 1.12 -$712.00 million $1.73 11.82

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Nielsen on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software applications also comprise RxCompanion, a medication therapy management software platform for the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs; and PACElogic, which deliver real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting for PACE organizations and small health plans. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. also offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2018, it served 224 healthcare organizations. The company offers its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of their patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

