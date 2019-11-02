Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,400 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOH opened at $88.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

