Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 23,918 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after acquiring an additional 950,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $26,063,000. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 211,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,589 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $8,108,000.

Several research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James restated a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

HWC opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

