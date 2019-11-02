Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,804 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.16. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

