Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $70,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.15%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

