Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 565,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 518,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.17. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.