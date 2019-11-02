Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 466,013 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.05% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNX. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,543,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after buying an additional 1,342,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 980,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,463,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after buying an additional 364,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,742,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,792,000 after buying an additional 209,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

In related news, insider Velan Capital, L.P. purchased 130,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $563,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lte Partners, Llc purchased 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $106,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 677,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,406. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,285. The firm has a market cap of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.79. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.