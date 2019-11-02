Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.89.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $5,160,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $291,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock valued at $32,713,354. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.97. 226,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,396. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.