Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,157 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Carbonite worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Carbonite by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Carbonite by 5.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Carbonite by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Carbonite by 1.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carbonite in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

CARB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 354,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74. Carbonite Inc has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARB shares. TheStreet lowered Carbonite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

