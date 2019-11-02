Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.63% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $2,128,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $830.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

