RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,900 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 15th total of 375,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RigNet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNET traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 37,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. RigNet has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNET shares. ValuEngine raised RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities started coverage on RigNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on RigNet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

