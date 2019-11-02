Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RMNI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,317. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $265.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.11.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Insiders sold 491,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,146.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 118.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

