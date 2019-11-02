Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research cut their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,411.80 ($57.65).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,168 ($54.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,438.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total transaction of £280.49 ($366.51).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

