Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,700 ($48.35).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Independent Research decreased their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,411.80 ($57.65).

RIO stock traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,168 ($54.46). The company had a trading volume of 5,355,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,438.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total transaction of £280.49 ($366.51).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

