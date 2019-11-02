Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Short Interest Update

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 16,370,000 shares. Currently, 27.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Rite Aid stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 161.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $4,114,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

