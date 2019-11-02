Robert W. Baird Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $168.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of MHK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.03. The stock had a trading volume of 759,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,093. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average is $132.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $101,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

