Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

RMTI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 560,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.25. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.68% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

