Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 122,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Michael L. Finn sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $59,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,681.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 88,114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 25.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 57,416 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCKY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

