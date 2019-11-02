Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce $258.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.87 million to $264.52 million. Roku posted sales of $173.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Roku from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $134.00 price target on Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Roku from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.98.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $5,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total value of $1,646,087.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,087.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,419 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,326. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roku by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after buying an additional 975,714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,672,000 after buying an additional 889,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 19,212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 799,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,938,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,503,378. Roku has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,831.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.73.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

