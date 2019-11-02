Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,110.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 517.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 89.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 889,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,831.25 and a beta of 1.68. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $134.00 target price on Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Vertical Group raised Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.98.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $3,289,880.00. Insiders sold 155,419 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

