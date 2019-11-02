Roth Capital Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Sell

Roth Capital lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. They currently have $249.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.32.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $313.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $379.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson acquired 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, with a total value of $79,815.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,420 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Tesla by 67.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 54.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

