Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,418 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 283.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the second quarter worth $68,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Lindsay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 875,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 4.8% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 120,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

LNN stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

