Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Price Target to C$1.00

Torstar (TSE:TS.B) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Torstar from C$1.10 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:TS.B traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.59. 33,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84. Torstar has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Torstar Company Profile

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

