Royal Bank of Canada Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 152.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.71% and a return on equity of 12,033.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

